DP World India Championship 2025: Tommy Fleetwood wins title

NW DELHI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) – Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood, the Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist, won the DP World India Championship 2025 title at the Delhi Golf Club in the national capital on Sunday.

Tommy Fleetwood started the final day trailing overnight leader Keita Nakajima of Japan by two shots. However, the 34-year-old Englishman mounted a comeback in the final round (seven under par) to finish at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 22-under.

This was Fleetwood’s eighth win on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) and the first since last year’s Dubai Invitational.

The event, which ran from October 16 to 19, was the most lucrative golf tournament ever held in India.

The tournament also marked the eighth of nine events which make up the ‘Back 9’ phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, leading into the DP World Tour Play-Offs and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in November.

This was the DP World Tour’s first visit to Delhi Golf Club since 2016. The venue hosted the Tour’s first-ever Indian event, the Indian Masters, in 2008, and later the Indian Open in 2015 and 2016.