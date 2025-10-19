151st IPU Assembly to highlight parliamentary role in humanitarian action

GENEVA, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will convene its 151st Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland from 19-23 October 2025 under the theme: Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis.

Against a backdrop of 120 ongoing conflicts and 310 million people in need of humanitarian assistance around the world – as documented by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) – hundreds of legislators will gather to advance parliamentary action that safeguards international humanitarian law, defends the independence of relief efforts and reinforces multilateral commitments.

The Assembly will shine a spotlight on the needs of the most vulnerable in conflicts — including displaced populations, women, youth, minorities and those affected by food insecurity and disease — while supporting broader goals in peacebuilding, development, gender equality and climate action.

Other subjects under discussion will include food security, migration and transnational crime, managing AI, fostering religious literacy, parliamentary oversight of defence spending, methane reduction, preventing corporate tax evasion, and the protection of children from illegal adoption.

The Assembly will feature the announcement of the winner of the 2025 Cremer-Passy Prize, honouring a parliamentarian who has shown exceptional leadership in gender equality, the IPU’s theme of the year.