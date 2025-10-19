Sharjah Chess Club crowned Men’s General Chess League champion

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Cultural Chess Club won the Men’s General Chess League following the conclusion of the final round, on Saturday, organised by the Chess Federation at the club’s hall.

The last round witnessed intense competition between three clubs vying for the title: Sharjah, Dubai Chess Club, and Fujairah Chess Club.

With this victory, Sharjah Club will participate in the Arab Clubs Championship as the league champion, in accordance with the regulations.

Sharjah Club secured the top spot with 9 points, while Dubai Club came second with 7 points, and Fujairah Club finished third with 6 points, equal with Abu Dhabi in fourth place. Sharjah Academy ranked fifth with 2 points, and Advanced Chess Academy came sixth without scoring.

This season’s league saw academies participate for the first time, and the initiative successfully included players under 14 years old in the men’s league. The league also featured the participation of Grandmaster Bassem Amin, the world’s top-ranked Arab player, who played with the Sharjah team in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi rounds.