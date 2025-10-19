Art & Sculpture Exhibition in Ras Al Khaimah features 34 diverse artworks by 15 artists, sculptors from 13 countries

RAS AL KHAIMAH,19th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Design Gallery launched an inspiring journey of artistic expression — “Creativity”, an Art & Sculpture Exhibition celebrating imagination in its purest form.

The two-week exhibition features 34 diverse artworks by 15 artists and sculptors representing 13 countries: the UAE, Syria, Morocco, Britain, Russia, India, Palestine, Pakistan, Germany, the Philippines, Chad, the United States, and Japan.

The works on display varied between fine arts, digital arts, and sculptures, some of which were being displayed for the first time in the UAE.