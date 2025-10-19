Fujairah CP attends closing ceremony of 2nd Fujairah International Conference on Calligraphy and Ornamentation

FUJAIRAH, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the importance of reviving Islamic arts and showcasing their aesthetic richness within human heritage, as well as presenting leading artistic and academic experiences from around the world.

This came during H.H.’s attendance at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Fujairah International Conference on Calligraphy and Ornamentation (FICCO 25) , held in Fujairah, accompanied by his son, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

H.H. highlighted the Fujairah Government’s commitment, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to cultural and artistic projects that contribute to spreading Arab and Islamic arts in all their forms and preserving them through diverse expressions. This, he noted, aligns with the UAE’s vision and strategies in the cultural and arts sector.

H.H. also visited the art exhibition accompanying the conference, which featured the works of professors and artists from around the world specialising in calligraphy and ornamentation.

H.H. honoured the speakers and participants of the conference, which included a distinguished group of academic and artistic institutions from around the world, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Spain, Turkiye, Japan, and Pakistan, alongside Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, and Lebanon.

The conference, held from October 18 to 19, featured 18 specialised research papers discussing key topics related to the history, philosophy, and aesthetics of Islamic arts.

It also presented a contemporary perspective through a lecture titled “From Sacred Geometry to Generative Code,” which offered a modern approach to integrating Islamic ornamental elements with digital design tools.