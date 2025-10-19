SIH showcases efforts to preserve world heritage in China

HANGZHOU, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), emphasised the importance of the institute’s participation in the Liangzhu 2025 Forum, hosted by Hangzhou under the theme “Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity”, to build bridges of communication and highlight the Emirate of Sharjah’s experience in cultural heritage over a journey spanning more than four decades.

Dr Al Musallam stated that the institute took part in the event as part of the cultural exchange between the United Arab Emirates and the People’s Republic of China.

The institute presented a working paper in which it outlined the Emirate of Sharjah’s four-decade-long experience in the field of cultural heritage, whose impact has reached across the Arab world.

Dr Al Musallam highlighted the importance of the institute’s presence in China at this significant forum, to showcase Sharjah’s experience, introduce the world to its efforts in this field, and strengthen the cooperation bridges that began in 2015 across various areas, particularly in research, studies, education, and joint cultural events.