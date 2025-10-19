Sharjah Chamber wraps up Strategic Leadership Programme at UK universities

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by its Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), successfully concluded the Strategic Leadership Programme – Oxford and Cambridge, organised in the United Kingdom in partnership with Harris Manchester College, University of Oxford.

The initiative underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to advancing national competencies and equipping future leaders with world-class practices in leadership, innovation, and sustainability.

The programme attracted a select group of promising executives who engaged in an intensive five-day journey of interactive workshops and curated field visits. The comprehensive educational experience aimed to refine participants’ skills and leadership capabilities, enabling them to navigate the fast-evolving global markets while anticipating economic and technological transformations.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Support Services Sector at SCCI, said that hosting the Strategic Leadership Programme at two of the world’s most prestigious universities marks a strategic milestone, reflecting the Sharjah Chamber’s vision to invest in human capital and prepare a generation of globally capable leaders.

“The programme's carefully structured modules were designed to provide participants with advanced leadership tools to drive institutional transformation and respond effectively to major shifts in the global economy, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for business and innovation,” she added.

For her part, Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, noted that the programme offered a holistic educational experience combining academic study with exclusive field visits to leading industrial institutions, such as the BMW MINI Plant, and the distinguished constituent colleges of the University of Oxford like New College.

This blend of theoretical knowledge and real-world experience aimed to broaden participants' horizons and deepen their understanding of the interplay between industrial innovation, academic excellence, and cultural legacy.

The programme commenced at the prestigious University of Oxford with a series of interactive workshops that enhanced participants’ understanding of leadership characteristics and modern frameworks within global markets. Discussions covered the importance of strategic leadership in boosting organisational competitiveness.

Four intensive workshops explored the technological landscape of 2025 and the role of AI startups in shaping future work environments. The sessions also highlighted the critical importance of cybersecurity in protecting businesses within interconnected digital ecosystems.

Further sessions addressed emerging trends in AI technologies and their strategic implications, concluding with a rich and in-depth discourse on environmental challenges.

Attendees expressed their appreciation for the enriching learning journey, which empowered them to link global trends with local strategies, particularly in areas related to artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, and their contributions to the UAE’s digital transformation.

