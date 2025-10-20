National AML/CFT Committee General Secretariat, University of Birmingham Dubai to boost future anti-financial crime capabilities

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of The National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee (NAMLCFTPFC) has signed an academic cooperation agreement with the University of Birmingham – Dubai campus. The agreement aims to develop specialized educational and training programs that enhance the skills of national talent and boost the institutional readiness of the UAE’s financial security ecosystem.

The initiative reflects the NAMLCFTPFC’s vision for becoming a global leading in AML/CFT and aligns with 2024–2027 National Strategy AML/CFT/CFP 2025-27, seeking to harmonize national efforts with global academic best practices. The goal is to enhance the UAE’s capacity to tackle complex and emerging financial challenges, reinforce its leadership in upholding international standards, and contribute to the sustainability of its economic and financial security.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the NAMLCFTPFC, said, “We believe that investing in human capital is the cornerstone of building a resilient and effective national system to combat financial crime. Through this partnership with the University of Birmingham Dubai, we aim to create high-quality programmes that keep pace with global developments and strengthen the ability of our national workforce to address emerging challenges - particularly amid rapid technological advancements in areas such as fintech and artificial intelligence.”

He added that building a specialised workforce equipped with deep knowledge and professional readiness is a key objective of the 2024–2027 National Strategy. Collaborating with a distinguished academic institution such as the University of Birmingham represents a pivotal step in developing a generation of technically qualified professionals capable of addressing threats to the integrity of the financial system and keeping pace with the evolution of cross-border financial crime.

For her part, Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting national initiatives by providing an advanced learning environment that prepares talent to meet future challenges in the financial security sector.

She said, “The challenges of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing are of growing global concern, particularly within the UAE’s dynamic financial landscape. Through this collaboration, we shall prepare graduates to engage critically and ethically with these issues, drawing upon rigorous research and informed practice. The University of Birmingham Dubai is pleased to contribute to creating a more secure and resilient financial system, both regionally and internationally.”

This partnership builds on a series of strategic collaborations established by the General Secretariat with leading academic and research institutions in the UAE, including TRENDS Research and Advisory Center, Rabdan Academy, and Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy. The initiative forms part of an integrated vision to enhance the sustainability of the UAE’s economic security by developing a highly qualified national professional base capable of addressing future financial challenges effectively.