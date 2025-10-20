'Proteins Alternative' initiative boosts innovation ecosystem at Global Food Week 2025

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Global Food Week has announced the organisation of the Protein Alternatives (PALT) initiative as one of its key features at the upcoming edition. The innovative PALT initiative is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 21st to 23rd October, 2025.

PALT will convene an integrated, comprehensive ecosystem for alternative proteins, bringing together leading innovators, food and beverage companies, regulators, investors, academics and infrastructure players to accelerate the shift towards more innovative and commercially viable food production systems.

Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 and Events, part of ADNEC Group, said, “Partnering with ADIO to host PALT during GFW 2025 is a significant step in supporting national efforts to advance food security. Innovation in the food sector is one of the main drivers of a more resilient and diversified future, and this event underscores Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role in building advanced ecosystems that combine knowledge, technology and investment in vital sectors such as alternative foods.”

Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Food Growth and Water Abundance Complex (AGWA) at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said, “By integrating PALT into GFW 2025, Abu Dhabi is charting a clear course for innovation in the development and deployment of alternative proteins and ingredients. ADIO’s AGWA Cluster continues to serve as the emirate’s premier platform for driving innovation, accelerating the adoption of novel food and advanced ingredients, and establishing Abu Dhabi as a hub where ideas, investment and impact converge to advance the zero-hunger agenda and set new standards for the future of food.”

PALT will act as a global platform to address challenges and explore opportunities in the alternative proteins sector, with discussions anchored around four strategic pillars: streamlining regulatory frameworks to help innovative products reach the market faster; expanding access to financing to help companies to build capacity and expand globally from Abu Dhabi; exploring how innovative foods can support address the zero hunger agenda globally; and strengthening collaboration amongst Abu Dhabi stakeholders to drive food innovation.

GFW 2025 is a comprehensive platform, showcasing the latest innovations in the food industry, including plant-based proteins, cultivated meat and fermented proteins. It serves as a unique opportunity to explore how modern science, technology, and changing consumer behaviours are reshaping the food ecosystem, from production to consumption.

By anchoring PALT within GFW 2025, Abu Dhabi reinforces its leadership in shaping the future of food and its commitment to enhancing food security, diversifying the economy, and enabling innovative solutions to align with the UAE’s vision.