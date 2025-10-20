Sanadak reduces response time to financial complaints by 50%

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sanadak, the Ombudsman Unit of UAE, has announced a major reduction in the response time for consumer complaints against licensed financial institutions from 30 days to just 15 working days,

This achievement marks a significant step forward in improving complaint-handling mechanisms, aligning with local and international best practices, and meeting consumer expectations for faster, more efficient, and high-quality service.

The 50 percent reduction in resolution time underscores Sanadak’s commitment to protecting consumers in the financial sector and delivering service excellence, in support of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to advance the nation’s social and economic development over the coming decade.

Sanadak processes complaints in accordance with rigorous standards designed to safeguard the rights of all parties. Consumers must first submit their complaint to the relevant licensed financial institution and allow up to 15 calendar days for a response. If the reply is unsatisfactory or the issue remains unresolved, the matter may then be escalated to Sanadak. Complaints must not be under court consideration, must not have been previously filed with identical details, and must relate to financial services or products within the unit’s jurisdiction.

Faiza Al Awadhi, CEO and Managing Director of Sanadak, said,“The directives of our leadership to enhance government services, boost operational efficiency, and advance government services form the foundation of our ongoing efforts to strengthen the positive social and economic impact across the country. We achieve this by delivering faster, high-quality, and efficient services aligned with the highest standards and principles of governance, transparency, and fairness.

These principles safeguard consumer rights for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises, boost public and corporate confidence in the financial system, increase the competitiveness of the national financial sector, and drive the growth and prosperity of economic activity.”

Sanadak was established to safeguard consumer rights in the banking and insurance sectors and enhance public confidence in the financial system through an independent and transparent complaints-resolution mechanism. Its operations follow international best practices, reflecting the UAE’s enduring commitment to nurturing a fair, trustworthy, and sustainable financial environment.