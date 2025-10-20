ICO implements AED11 million projects in Egypt in 9 months

CAIRO, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation (ICO), announced that the organisation implemented charitable and development projects in the Arab Republic of Egypt worth approximately AED11 million during the first nine months of 2025.

On the occasion of the ICO’s current field visit to Egypt, he said the projects form part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and highlight the organisation’s commitment to providing qualitative and sustainable support that empowers communities and improves the living conditions of vulnerable groups.

He added that the visit aims to implement and oversee 42 new charitable and humanitarian projects in different Egyptian governorates, covering the construction of mosques, water stations and housing units, in addition to launching various health and humanitarian initiatives that support underprivileged families.