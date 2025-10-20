ADCMC signs MoU with e& to enhance Abu Dhabi’s digital infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre – Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with e& UAE, during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai. It aims to advance Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation and strengthen its preparedness by developing cutting-edge communications and technology solutions that reinforce the emirate’s crisis management ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector, on behalf of ADCMC, while e& UAE was represented by Omar Abdulla Al Kaf, Senior Director and Head of Government Sales. The memorandum marks an important step towards cooperation in establishing primary and backup systems for both wired and wireless connectivity, ensuring the reliability and continuity of communications under all circumstances.

Areas of cooperation include the provision of cloud hosting solutions and the establishment of data and control centres to meet digital infrastructure requirements. They also cover the utilisation of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and connected devices to strengthen the service ecosystem and improve operational efficiency. In addition, the agreement places particular emphasis on cybersecurity, big data analysis, and the development of advanced digital solutions designed to meet future demands.

Dr. Abdulla Al Dhaheri said the partnership reflects the Centre’s commitment to adopting the most advanced technical solutions and aligns with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of fostering innovation and deploying the latest technologies in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure. He added that the collaboration represents a strategic step towards equipping national talent with future-oriented skills through the implementation of training programmes and awareness sessions, in addition to developing digital mechanisms that enhance the reporting ecosystem and support effective responses to emergencies, crises and disasters.

He further noted that ADCMC is actively enhancing partnerships with specialised entities to develop an integrated crisis management system based on innovation and advanced technologies, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leading position in this field.

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer at e& UAE, said the agreement will help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s crisis management ecosystem with resilient, dual-path connectivity, sovereign cloud hosting, and secure data and control-centre capabilities that ensure the availability of critical communications when needed most. He added that e& UAE is bringing advanced 5G, IoT and cybersecurity services, combined with analytics and training for national talent, enabling responders to share information faster, coordinate seamlessly, and make data-driven decisions in real time.