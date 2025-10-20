AICyberFest honours young Emirati talents

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the inaugural AICyberFest concluded at GITEX 2025 with final pitching sessions and an awards ceremony celebrating the UAE’s most promising cybersecurity talents.

Bringing together over 80 students from 17 universities across the UAE, the national competition challenged participants to develop AI-powered cybersecurity solutions across two key tracks — AI for Compliance & Audit Review and AI-Powered SIEM Analyst.

During the final pitching session, three finalist teams presented their projects to an expert jury, culminating in the announcement of the top winners — marking a milestone in advancing the nation’s digital resilience through artificial intelligence.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, emphasised, “The progress we’ve witnessed is remarkable. Each of you has added great value to our shared mission. In times of evolving threats and emerging technologies, your contribution forms a vital line of defense. We truly appreciate your dedication and look forward to achieving even more together.”

Following a rigorous evaluation, the jury announced the winners:

- First Place: Team No Time — 42 Abu Dhabi (Ahmad Kanbari, Haithem Bendjaballah, Mukhammadusmon Ganiev).

- Second Place: Team Zenith — Abu Dhabi University (Wardah Jamil, Muaaz Hafiz Ahmed Muaaz, Bilal Bashir).

- Third Place: Team Unity — Heriot-Watt University (Dmitry Zadorin, Stanislav Merkulov, Fedor Galkin).

Ahmed Al Zarouni, CEO of TechFirm LLC and founder of AICyberFest, said, “The quality of the projects was outstanding — from concept to execution. It’s inspiring to see such strong, forward-thinking teams shaping the next generation of cybersecurity innovation in the UAE.”

Organised by TechFirm LLC, a UAE-based technology company specialising in AI-driven cybersecurity, the event was supported by leading industry partners. AMD joined as Industrial Partner, contributing its global expertise in high-performance computing. Other partners — including Honor, KERNO, Kaspersky, Check Point, Circularo, Aruba, Ras Infotech, KnowBe4, CADD Emirates, and SecureWay — helped foster innovation and collaboration across the UAE’s cybersecurity ecosystem.