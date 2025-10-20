20th Annual Gulf Insurance Forum to kick off in Dubai on 28th October

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE will host the 20th Annual Gulf Insurance Forum on 28th and 29th October, bringing together more than 250 chief executive officers, experts, and managers from insurance and related professions across the GCC states, alongside participants from several Arab and foreign countries, Arab and Afro-Asian insurance federations, and regional and international reinsurance companies.

Khaled Mohammed Al Badi, Chairman of the Emirates Insurance Association and Chairman of the Gulf Insurance Federation, said the event is expected to be one of the most successful in the series, given the highly relevant topics on its agenda.

He highlighted the forum’s focus on the rapidly evolving global insurance landscape, its implications for the GCC, and the strategies required to adapt to these developments, as well as the calibre of international and regional speakers and experts who will enrich the discussions with insights, forecasts, and recommendations for addressing future sector challenges.

With decision-makers and specialists from around 30 countries in attendance, the forum will spotlight the issue of natural disasters, assessing the measures taken by GCC states, insurance companies, and the Gulf Insurance Federation to enhance disaster preparedness. Discussions will cover improvements in risk assessment, the development of tailored insurance products for disaster resilience, and public-private partnerships in this domain.

The event will also address the shifting dynamics of the global reinsurance market, focusing on the critical role of underwriting in determining optimal reinsurance capacity, pricing, and terms. It will explore strategies to strengthen partnerships and establish regional risk pools to mitigate financial exposure.

In addition, the forum will examine investment in technology, digitalisation, and the adoption of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to enhance risk evaluation.

Through a series of workshops, participants will gain insights from reinsurance companies on how global trends—such as climate change, inflation, and digital transformation—are shaping their strategies and outlook on the GCC insurance market.