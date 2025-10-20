Viola Communications, iShout partner to deliver AI influencer platform

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Viola Communications, a subsidiary of Multiply Group PJSC, the Abu Dhabi-based integrated marketing agency, has signed an MoU with iShout, a leading influencer marketing and UGC Content Creators agency.

The agreement establishes a strategic partnership that leverages AI, data, and world-class influencer management platforms to deliver smarter, more impactful influencer marketing in the UAE and beyond.

The partnership combines Viola’s expertise in creative strategy, social engagement, and brand storytelling with iShout’s AI-technology-driven influencer platform, campaign management, and UGC-focused content creation. Together, the two agencies will deliver AI-powered strategies designed to build authentic connections and deliver measurable results for clients across the Emirates.

Piero Poli, CEO of Viola Communications, said, “Influencer marketing is no longer about reach alone; it’s about precision, authenticity, and measurable impact. With this partnership, we are contributing to the UAE and the region’s fast-growing digital economy, helping brands tell smarter stories and engage communities in ways that reflect the spirit of innovation the Emirates is known for.”

Amin Harb, Co-Founder of iShout Media, added, “Our mission has always been to advance the industry through innovation. With the launch of our all-in-one AI platform, brands can seamlessly streamline influencer selection, optimise creative content, and maximise ROI. Through our partnership with Viola, we are expanding this vision and setting a new standard for the future of influencer marketing.”