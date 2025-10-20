Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi organises workshop on role of AI in waste management

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) organised a workshop titled ‘The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Waste Management’,m aligned with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and EAD’s Waste Management Strategy.

The workshop reflected the emirate’s strong commitment to advancing sustainability and adopting cutting-edge technologies and solutions to enhance resource management efficiency and achieve global environmental best practices in waste management.

The workshop aimed to highlight the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in advancing the transition towards smart waste management systems by improving operational efficiency, developing advanced tools for monitoring and tracking waste, and minimising violations such as illegal dumping. It also contributed to ensuring business continuity and the sustainable management of resources.

Through the event, government, private, academic institutions exchanged knowledge and expertise, fostering a constructive dialogue about how to translate innovative ideas into practical solutions

The workshop was inaugurated by Salem Al Braik, Director of Waste Management at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, who emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence as a key enabler of Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision for environmental sustainability. This workshop is part of an ongoing series of workshops to establish a waste management system that is built on data, innovation, and awareness.

The workshop witnessed broad participation from government entities, leading academic institutions, local and international experts and consultants in the fields of artificial intelligence in waste management and business continuity. The workshop featured insightful presentations and in-depth discussion sessions addressing advanced topics, including the Digital Twin as a tool for simulating processes and enhancing waste management efficiency, remote sensing and satellite imagery for identifying illegal dumping sites and monitoring violations, in addition to smart data management platforms to enhance transparency and compliance, and the potential of AI in supporting business continuity and ensuring the sustainability of vital services.

Participants also had the opportunity to learn from the latest global experiences in the field and discuss the feasibility of adapting them locally in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s specific context and future aspirations.

The workshop concluded with several key outcomes and recommendations, most notably the need to strengthen collaboration among entities, encourage joint research and development, raise community awareness about the value of smart solutions, and promote innovative initiatives and projects that contribute to a sustainable future for waste management in the Emirate.

Through this workshop, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi reaffirms its strong commitment to investing in innovation and modern technologies, while working closely with its partners to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy and a more sustainable future that preserves the Emirate’s resources for generations to come.