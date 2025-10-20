UAE showcases global leadership in innovation, future government work models

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the FEEL FOCUS for Government Futures Leadership Programme, the UAE Government shared its leading journey in adopting innovation and future foresight with a host of senior international government leaders visiting the country.

The initiative is organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, in collaboration with the Dubai Future Academy, the knowledge arm of Dubai Future Foundation.

The programme brings together 28 top officials, including ministers, secretaries-general, commissioners, advisors, directors-general, and emerging leaders from 18 partner countries, namely: Serbia, Romania, Bermuda, Ethiopia, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Maldives, Rwanda, Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic, Zimbabwe, Finland, Brunei Darussalam, Russia, Seychelles, Georgia, Colombia, Indonesia, and Barbados.

It is designed to empower global government leaders with first-hand insights into innovation and future foresight and their role in transforming government work models. It features expert sessions, knowledge visits, and dialogues with decision-makers and thought leaders, alongside practical training in scenario planning, innovation strategy, and digital leadership.

The programme covers several themes, including future foresight through leadership sessions, case studies, and scenario-based planning. It also explores emerging horizons such as artificial intelligence, scientific breakthroughs, digital transformation, food alternatives, and advanced materials.

Delegates further benefit from immersive knowledge visits to the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Labs, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Expo City Dubai, and Etihad Museum. In parallel, the programme emphasises networking and dialogue by connecting ministers, policymakers, and experts through roundtables and interactive discussions.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, stressed that future foresight and innovation form the backbone of the UAE’s experience exchange initiatives, given their pivotal role in shaping the future and enabling governments and societies to keep pace with rapid change.

Lootah highlighted that the FEEL FOCUS for Government Futures Leadership Programme provides a platform for building build and promoting the capacities of government leaders across partner nations in the fields of future foresight, scenario design, and innovative problem-solving to prepare the next generation of future governments.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), emphasised that the UAE has become one of the world’s leading countries in designing and preparing for the future, thanks to the leadership’s vision and support for sharing expertise and foresight knowledge, contributing to shaping a better future for communities worldwide.

He added, “The Dubai Future Foundation is keen to collaborate with government and private sector entities in the UAE and around the world to identify the most promising future opportunities and how to leverage them to develop various economic, governmental, and societal sectors, while utilising modern technologies and digital transformations to achieve sustainable progress based on the pillars of innovation and future readiness.”

Participants of the FEEL FOCUS for Government Futures Leadership Programme took part in a special five-day event organised by the “FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program” presented by the Dubai Future Academy. During the event, they were introduced to the UAE’s best practices in innovation and future foresight, building skills for future readiness, and fostering a culture of foresight and forward-thinking. The program also included important discussions and dialogues on the role of pioneering innovations in shaping the future of governments.