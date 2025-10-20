Dubai International Content Market 2025 to kick off 4th November

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International Content Market (DICM) 2025 is set to take place on 4-5 November at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, bringing together the world’s leading content creators, buyers, and investors in the heart of the MENA region.

This year’s edition will feature more than 90 exhibitors and 250 buyers from over 50 countries, with more than 500 pre-scheduled meetings already confirmed through the Content Business Hub. The event will also see strong regional participation from major broadcasters including MBC, OSN, Shahid, STARZPLAY, TOD, Abu Dhabi Media, Dubai Media, Oman TV, and Qatar Media Corporation.

National and international pavilions will showcase diverse creative portfolios, with delegations from Türkiye, the Republic of Korea, and Russia. The DICM Talks programme will feature discussions on emerging trends such as Ramadan content, micro-drama, sports media rights, and the global rise of Arabic cinema, with speakers from MBC Group, Katara Studios, Film Clinic, Omdia, Fifth Season, Gazprom Media, and Zee.

The first-ever Spotlight Stories: The DICM Pitching Challenge will give regional storytellers a chance to present their ideas to a distinguished jury and connect directly with producers for potential development. Meanwhile, the Producers Connect Hub will return with a focus on co-production matchmaking, supporting a sector growing at more than 20 percent annually in the MENA region.

Organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, DICM 2025 reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for global media collaboration and cross-cultural storytelling.