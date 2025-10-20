ADGM’s Registration Authority launches integrated suite of services

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, through its Registration Authority (RA), has announced a new suite of real estate services, building on top of the services introduced earlier this year.

This expansion underscores ADGM’s ongoing commitment to fostering a transparent, secure, and investor-friendly real estate environment and further strengthens Abu Dhabi and ADGM’s position as a forward-looking, globally connected financial hub.

Following the successful completion of Al Reem Island’s transition under ADGM’s jurisdiction in 2024, the RA has introduced a comprehensive package of digital services tailored to support the growth and innovation of the Real Estate sector. These offerings are designed to enhance convenience, accessibility, and instant service delivery for property owners, developers, and investors.

The services include: Off-plan Agreement Terminations; Reservation Agreement Registration (new ownership type); SMART Valuation; Enhancement of Leasing Services and Broker Permitting.

Together, these new services move ADGM’s real estate offerings from digital to smart services, elevating operational clarity, legal certainty, and market efficiency.

The Real Estate and Infrastructure Division in ADGM, has launched regulated procedures for Off-Plan Agreement Terminations, establishing a clear mechanism for termination. The new process aims to reduce disputes and ensure fair and transparent outcomes for both developers and buyers.

Another notable service is the introduction of Registration of Reservation Agreements, a new ownership category that formalises property interests due to be transferred on a future date. This ensures property records remain up to date with regulatory requirements and helps safeguard contractual commitments and ownership rights for all parties.

The launch of SMART Valuations allows property owners or their authorised representatives to request an evaluation certificate that provides the indicative valuations for land or units, streamlining transactional processes and supporting more informed decision-making.

A further enhancement in secure and streamlined real estate transactions is on the horizon. In the very near future, ADGM’s unified services platform for real estate is set to introduce an integrated escrow account, providing a vital layer of security for all parties. This service will empower users by ensuring funds are available and only released upon the successful fulfilment of the term, fostering trust between buyers and sellers within ADGM’s ecosystem.

These initiatives reinforce ADGM’s commitment to building an integrated and robust real estate ecosystem and underline the RA’s strategic role in driving regulatory excellence and a business-friendly environment following ADGM’s expansion to Al Reem Island - now one of the world’s largest financial districts, spanning 14.38 million square metres.

Commenting on these developments, Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority of ADGM, said, “The efforts of the Registration Authority put ADGM at the forefront of innovative real estate and property-related initiatives. These enhancements are a testament to the pivotal steps we are taking in reinforcing ADGM’s real estate framework with greater transparency, efficiency, and investor protection. By continually expanding our regulated services and strengthening the legal and digital infrastructure, we are fostering an environment where developers, property owners, and investors can transact with confidence, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a dynamic and sustainable real estate economy."