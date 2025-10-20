Ministry of Culture, UAE Marine Sports Federation partner to preserve maritime heritage

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture and the UAE Marine Sports Federation signed a cooperation agreement to preserve the sustainability of the nation’s maritime heritage and promote it on global scale.

The partnership will drive joint research, cultural projects, and training programs, in line with the UAE’s vision to safeguard its intangible cultural heritage and reinforce its position as a leading global hub for culture and heritage.

The signing ceremony was held during the Sir Bu Nair Festival and the third round of the Traditional Wooden Powerboat (Shawaheef) Racing Championship - one of the nation’s most prominent maritime events celebrating Emirati heritage. The festival attracts wide public participation, drawing heritage and traditional sports enthusiasts from across the country.

The event was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, along with a distinguished group of senior officials and experts in culture, heritage, and marine sports.

The agreement supports the Ministry’s efforts to safeguard traditional sports by documenting authentic practices, developing mechanisms to ensure their protection and sustainability, and empowering communities to actively participate in their preservation.

It outlines strategic programs including the digital documentation of traditional marine sports, educational and awareness initiatives for youth, and the development of an international festival for traditional marine sports, highlighting the sea’s historical role in shaping Emirati identity.

The agreement also promotes international collaboration with organisations such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and leading maritime heritage centres across Asia and Europe.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said, “Maritime heritage is a cornerstone of the UAE’s national identity and an integral part of our collective memory. Through this agreement, we aim to transform this heritage into a bridge for global cultural dialogue—connecting people through the values of courage, cooperation, and belonging that our forefathers exemplified in their relationship with the sea.”

He added, “The Ministry of Culture remains committed to building local and international partnerships that preserve our shared human heritage while opening new avenues for research, education, and cultural innovation, in line with the UAE’s vision of a sustainable cultural economy.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, said, “This agreement represents a pioneering model of cooperation between the cultural and sports sectors, opening new avenues to position traditional marine sports as ambassadors of Emirati values and authentic heritage on the global stage.”

He added, “Signing this agreement during Sir Bu Nair Festival and the Traditional Wooden Powerboat Race reflects the seamless connection between past and present. It highlights the Emirati spirit of authenticity that we proudly share with the world, guided by the vision of our wise leadership to preserve heritage and ensure its lasting presence in the hearts of future generations.”

This agreement reaffirms the UAE’s leadership in safeguarding shared human heritage and its commitment to nurturing cultural identity as a cornerstone of sustainable national development. It reflects the nation’s enduring civilisational legacy and forward-looking cultural vision.