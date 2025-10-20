Boehringer Ingelheim hosts CRM Summit in Abu Dhabi to advance patient care

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, hosted its CRM Summit on 10th–11th October at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

The event brought together more than 300 healthcare professionals from the Middle East and Africa to discuss new strategies for improving outcomes for patients with cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CRM) diseases.

CRM diseases affect over one billion people worldwide and are often interconnected, where complications in one system can worsen others. The summit highlighted the need for multidisciplinary approaches to enhance patient outcomes and reduce the overall disease burden.

The forum featured sessions on the latest research in early diagnosis, intervention, and holistic care for conditions such as type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Derek O’Leary, Regional Managing Director at Boehringer Ingelheim for the India, Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa region, said the company remains committed to fostering collaboration across the medical community to improve knowledge exchange and patient outcomes.

Dr. Ebtesam Ba-Essa, Consultant Internist and Endocrinologist at Alrawdha General Hospital, Almana Hospital in Dammam, noted that with global diabetes cases projected to reach 853 million by 2050, it is essential to look beyond glucose control and address related cardiovascular and kidney risks.

Dr. Feras Bader, Clinical Professor at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Founder of the Middle East Heart Academy, stressed the importance of early detection and proactive management to reduce cardiovascular events and enhance patient wellbeing.

Boehringer Ingelheim reaffirmed its commitment to advancing CRM care through innovation and collaboration, aiming to improve health outcomes and quality of life for patients across generations.