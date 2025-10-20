SIBF 2025 announces lineup of pre-booked workshops from global experts

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025, taking place from 5th to 16th November at Expo Centre Sharjah, will feature an exclusive series of pre-booked workshops led by globally renowned authors, translators, editors, and educators. Designed to inspire creativity and professional growth, the workshops will provide participants with a rare opportunity to learn directly from international experts across writing, translation, publishing, and the arts.

Professor Lisa Dillman, an award-winning translator, will lead What Do Translators Really Do?, a two-day workshop offering insight into the craft of literary translation and the complexities of cultural adaptation. Vietnamese novelist Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai will conduct Unleash Your Creative Writing Powers & Reflect on Your Heritage, a three-day session helping writers explore their heritage and express authentic stories.

Publishing professional Sangeeta Mehta will guide aspiring authors through From Final Draft to Finished Book: The Editor’s Role in the Book Publication Process, outlining how manuscripts evolve into published works. For screenwriting enthusiasts, TV writer Matthew Witten, known for Pretty Little Liars, will host Five and a Half Steps to Pilot Writing Success, revealing the secrets behind compelling television pilots.

The event will also feature art and creativity workshops such as String Art, Music Box, Crafted Stories, The Mini Library, and The Mini Coffee Shop, where participants can create detailed miniature models and handcrafted designs.

A series of culinary workshops will focus on health and nutrition, including Preparing Balanced Lunch Boxes, Tasty Snacks, and Food Allergies, offering practical guidance on safe and nutritious meal preparation.

Young visitors can take part in creative sessions such as Make Your Own Frame, Let’s Go Tufting Together, and Build Your Own House, encouraging hands-on learning and imagination.

With limited spaces available, attendees are encouraged to pre-book through the official registration portal to secure participation. These workshops reaffirm SIBF’s role as not just a literary event but a global platform for education, creativity, and cultural exchange.