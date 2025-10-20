Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre organises series of cultural workshops for school students

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to providing an interactive environment that nurtures creative thinking among young generations, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) organised two cultural workshops at Al Jami’ Library, with the participation of 45 students from schools across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The workshops form part of a series of seven cultural sessions hosted by the Centre throughout September and October 2025.

This initiative reflects the Centre’s vision to host and organise educational and interactive activities targeting diverse age groups, enriching the intellectual and cultural awareness of youth, and encouraging students to become part of the cultural scene of Al Jami’ Library.

The workshops come under the umbrella of the “Al Shabab Al Bani” programme, which encompasses the Centre’s initiatives and activities dedicated to nurturing Emirati youth.

The programme aims to invest in the potential of the younger generation and refine their intellectual and creative skills through innovative and interactive programmes that help build their capacities and broaden their cultural and cognitive horizons.

The workshops began with an introductory tour of Al Jami’ Library, during which students explored its sections, collections, and the knowledge resources it offers to researchers and enthusiasts.

The sessions addressed a range of cultural and artistic themes, including the aesthetics, ornamentation, and history of mosque architecture, along with a practical workshop on employing artificial intelligence in story creation.

Students took part in a hands-on exercise writing a story about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque that reflected its history, cultural and humanitarian messages, and distinctive architectural beauty.

The cultural workshops also included tours of the Light & Peace Museum and the Diya – A Universe of Light immersive experience, where students explored artefacts and exhibits that highlight the richness of Islamic civilisation and its continuous dialogue with cultures around the world.

Al Jami’ Library stands as a leading knowledge hub, housing more than 8,000 rare and specialised books and periodicals in 14 languages, together with 31 publications issued by the Centre in the fields of Arab and Islamic culture.

Since its establishment in 2010, the library has continued to play a pivotal role in enhancing the UAE’s cultural landscape and promoting the contributions of Islamic civilisation to science and the arts.

Through its valuable manuscripts and rare collections, the library continues to serve as a bridge of cultural exchange between nations and civilisations.