Sharjah Investment Forum 2025 kicks off tomorrow with participation of 142 countries

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) commences tomorrow (Wednesday, 22nd October), at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, being held in conjunction with the WAIPA World Investment Conference (WIC 2025) for the first time in Sharjah.

The joint agenda is set to convene more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries, and a distinguished lineup of 130 international speakers, featuring ministers, economic leaders, and senior policymakers.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, this year’s forum runs under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future”. The joint event highlights Sharjah’s growing role as a global hub for economic dialogue and a testing ground for forward-looking investment ideas and solutions.

The forum will host Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, alongside a prominent line-up of international ministers and economic leaders. This includes Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment; Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Miguel Medina, Minister of Investment Promotion of Honduras; and Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Minister of Investment of Pakistan.

Adding further depth to the discussions are Osama Fadhel, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Industrial Accelerators sector at the UAE Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology (MoIAT); Dr. James Zhan, Chairman of the WIC Executive Board; and Professor Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and board member of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation. The event will also benefit from the insights of senior officials from global economic organisations, leading investment and media figures, as well as acclaimed entrepreneurs and influencers.

The forum's extensive agenda; comprising more than 160 sessions and 120 bilateral meetings, responds directly to the geopolitical, technological, and climate forces redrawing the world’s investment map.

Delegates will explore contemporary topics such as sustainable finance, food security, and public-private partnerships, while dedicated sessions examine the opportunities in smart agriculture and regional market integration. The programme also places a strong emphasis on empowering SMEs, recognising them as essential components for foreign direct investment and long-term economic resilience.

SIF 2025 is supported by more than 24 local and international partners, encompassing sponsors, strategic allies, media organisations, research centres, and investment firms. This diverse collaboration; spanning finance, real estate, advanced technology, and media; also demonstrates international confidence in Sharjah’s investment environment; and by bringing together global decision-makers and investors, the forum is positioned to forge meaningful partnerships that advance sustainable development and influence the future of the global economy.