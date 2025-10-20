24th edition of ‘Clean UAE’ campaign to launch on 6th December

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) has announced the launch of the 24th edition of the Clean UAE campaign, scheduled to run from 6th to 16th December 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The annual nationwide initiative aims to unite communities across all seven emirates to promote environmental awareness, volunteerism, and sustainability.

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, said the campaign reflects the UAE’s commitment to social solidarity and collective environmental responsibility. She noted that Clean UAE brings together citizens, residents, academic institutions, and government and private entities in a joint effort to preserve the country’s natural landscape.

The campaign will commence in Dubai on 6th December before moving to Fujairah on 8th December, Sharjah on 10th December, Ajman on 11th December, Umm Al Qaiwain on 13th December, Ras Al Khaimah on 15th December, and Abu Dhabi on 16th December. Each emirate will host large-scale cleanup and awareness events, with participation from corporates, students, and community volunteers.

Al Mar’ashi explained that Clean UAE goes beyond environmental cleanup to raise awareness about pollution, recycling, and waste reduction. It also promotes volunteerism, social responsibility, and collaboration between federal and local governments, academic institutions, and the private sector to advance the UAE’s sustainability goals.

She added that participation offers organisations the opportunity to demonstrate their environmental commitment and engage in tree-planting and community activities that deliver a lasting impact.

EEG called on businesses, institutions, and individuals to take part in the campaign to create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable UAE.