Healthcare Future Summit 2025 to kick off in Dubai tomorrow with 4,500 participants

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Healthcare Future Summit 2025 will commence tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 4,500 participants, including healthcare experts, physicians, policymakers, and sector leaders from the region and around the world for a three-day programme.

The summit will showcase the latest scientific and technological advances in medicine and healthcare, while exploring the future of the sector at regional and global levels. It will also serve as a platform for thought leaders, decision-makers, and innovators to exchange insights on emerging trends shaping healthcare systems and improving quality of life.

Running concurrently with the summit are the 12th International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM 2025) and the 10th Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM).

More than 50 leading brands from over 20 countries will participate in the event, alongside over 70 speakers and experts contributing to a comprehensive scientific agenda. The programme features two main tracks comprising over 20 sessions and 50 lectures, offering participants 17.25 hours of accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME).

The summit is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, the Radiological Society of North America, the Emirates Radiology Technologists Division, the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists, and several other specialised organisations and institutions.