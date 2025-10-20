UAE President, Prime Minister of Slovakia discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, held talks today to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and expand prospects for development, particularly in areas such as the economy, trade, renewable energy, innovation, future technologies, and culture.

The discussions focused on aligning efforts to serve the mutual interests of both nations and support their shared vision of sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, where His Highness welcomed His Excellency Fico, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Fico conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE.

His Highness and the Slovak Prime Minister reaffirmed the strength of their countries' bilateral relationship and its steady growth across various fields. They expressed their shared commitment to further enhancing cooperation, including in strategic and economic sectors that are central to development priorities, in line with their mutual focus on innovation and sustainability.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of joint interest while emphasising the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to crises in the region and around the world.

His Highness the UAE President and the Slovak Prime Minister also witnessed the exchange of a cooperation agreement in the economic field between the governments of the UAE and Slovakia, as well as a memorandum of understanding in the field of investment. The agreements were exchanged on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and on behalf of Slovakia by His Excellency Vladimír Šimoňák, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials.

The Slovak side was represented by a delegation accompanying His Excellency the Prime Minister, including a number of ministers and senior officials.