Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Minister of Family

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain,, today received, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, at the Emiri Court.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed the delegation from the Ministry of Family and commended the significant efforts made by the ministry to serve the interests of the nation and society.

He praised the dedication of the ministry’s teams in promoting family stability and empowerment as part of the UAE’s comprehensive development strategy and vision for the future.

Sheikh Saud highlighted the vital role of the ministry in strengthening family cohesion and sustainability, fostering a supportive and healthy environment that enables families to overcome life’s challenges and empowering Emirati families to raise responsible generations proud of their national identity and committed to noble values and ethics.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain was briefed on the ministry’s plans aimed at enhancing family bonds, promoting sound upbringing, strengthening national identity, and fostering positive values and behaviours within society through a range of targeted programmes and initiatives.