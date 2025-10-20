MBRF launches Arabic-German translation workshop at Frankfurt Book Fair

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has launched the Arabic-German Translation Workshop during its participation at the Frankfurter Buchmesse 2025, marking a key milestone in the global expansion of its Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW).

The initiative aims to strengthen the presence of Arabic books in the German literary landscape and foster cultural exchange by translating selected Arabic works into German. The workshop was launched in the presence of Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and renowned German orientalist Stefan Weidner, who will lead the training of emerging translators to refine their skills.

Bin Huwaireb said the initiative addresses the growing demand for contemporary translations of Arabic works into German amid increasing interest in Arab culture. He added that developing new translators based on sound methodological foundations will help expand the reach of Arabic literature globally.

Weidner said he was honoured to join DIPW’s team of trainers and aims to build bridges between Arabic and German literary cultures. He explained that the workshop will adopt a scientific approach to translation, from participant selection to publication, with the results to be showcased at next year’s Frankfurter Buchmesse.

Through DIPW, MBRF continues to nurture talent across writing, translation, and publishing disciplines, empowering more than 450 young creatives to date. Many participants have gone on to publish acclaimed works and win prestigious awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award and the Emirates Novel Award, enriching the Arabic literary landscape with over 200 published titles.