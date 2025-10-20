Sharjah Museums Authority opens 'Shaped by Stones' exhibition

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department, inaugurated the exhibition “Shaped by Stones: The Tools that Made Prehistoric Qatar” at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

Organised in collaboration between the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and Qatar Museums, the exhibition will run until 30th April, 2026.

The opening was attended by Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority; Maissa Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of the Authority; Halima Humaid Al Owais, Vice-Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Issa Yousef, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority; representatives of the Qatari Consulate and Qatar Museums; and several experts in archaeology and culture.

The exhibition presents more than 110 archaeological artefacts from prehistoric Qatar, including flint scrapers, arrowheads, and other tools that illustrate early human adaptation, craftsmanship, and environmental interaction across various Stone Age periods. Highlights include the remarkable discovery of a camel buried beside its owner, dating back to the centuries preceding Islam.

Aisha Rashid Deemas said the exhibition offers a unique insight into humanity’s earliest chapters in the region, reflecting creativity and resilience through stone tools that shaped civilisation. She added that the collaboration with Qatar Museums provides an educational and cultural experience showcasing the shared heritage connecting Gulf societies over thousands of years.

The exhibition underscores the pivotal role of the Sharjah Archaeology Museum in highlighting the Arabian Peninsula’s historical legacy and fostering research collaboration across the Gulf. It also features interactive programmes, including a seminar on Qatar’s archaeological excavations and a hands-on workshop on flint tool production scheduled for 16th November, 2025.

Through this initiative, the Sharjah Museums Authority reaffirms its mission to preserve and promote cultural heritage while strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional centre for archaeology, research, and education.