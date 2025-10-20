FNC discusses cooperation with Australian, Ukrainian parliaments on sidelines of 151st IPU Assembly

GENEVA, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), met separately with Milton Dick, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Australia, and Oleksandr Korniyenko, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on the sidelines of the 151st IPU Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meetings, Dr. Al Nuaimi underlined the vital role of parliamentary institutions in strengthening communication, dialogue and mutual understanding among nations, and in addressing shared issues of interest

He emphasised that parliamentary meetings on the sidelines of regional and international events serve as important platforms for exchanging ideas and experiences, fostering common perspectives, and advancing inter-parliamentary cooperation, particularly on topics featured on the Assembly’s agenda.

He added that such engagements open new horizons for bilateral relations between countries and help broaden cooperation across political, economic and developmental fields.

The meetings discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the FNC and the parliaments of Australia and Ukraine, stressing the importance of maintaining continuous communication and consultation on sectors of mutual interest, in line with the strong partnership and cooperation between the UAE and the two friendly countries.

Both sides affirmed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting the efforts of governments to promote peace and stability regionally and globally, as well as the need to strengthen cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, economy, technology, energy, green energy and infrastructure.