MoHESR strengthens proactive oversight, monitoring system for education quality assurance purposes

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has monitored more than 2,500 digital advertisements within the country from 118 educational and training institutions between June and early September 2025 through its proactive, tech-enabled monitoring framework.

The Ministry’s monitoring efforts fall within its ongoing efforts to ensure the quality of higher, vocational and applied education programmes and to protect students from non-compliant promotional practices.

Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, noted that strengthening the Ministry's regulatory framework is a national commitment to ensuring the quality of educational and professional programmes offered by higher education institutions and recognised training centres for students in the country.

Alamiri said, "We ensure proactive and continuous monitoring through digital tools, feedback from students, parents and stakeholders, as well as field visits to educational institutions. These efforts strengthen public trust in the academic and professional standards of UAE-based higher educational institutions.”

Alamiri added, "The Ministry's supervisory role goes beyond technical oversight to include an integrated institutional collaboration framework involving a specialised department within MoHESR, regulatory bodies at both federal and local levels and higher education and vocational training institutions. This approach strengthens governance, protects students from any irresponsible practices and reaffirms that education in the UAE remains a core national value and a pillar of its journey towards creating a knowledge-based, competitive economy."

MoHESR reported that most promotional materials complied with the specified standards, while proactive monitoring stopped 20 non-compliant advertisements from being disseminated. Additionally, the Ministry conducted 67 inspection visits from early 2025 to early September to assess programme quality and ensure institutional compliance with regulatory frameworks.

MoHESR urged students and parents to ensure that educational institutions are licensed and that their academic programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) before enrolment. Verification can be done through the Ministry’s website at www.mohesr.gov.ae or by contacting the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.

MoHESR reaffirmed that protecting students and maintaining the quality of education remain top priorities.