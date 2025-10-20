First Lady of Türkiye praises UAE’s support for global sustainable development efforts

ANKARA, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emine Erdoğan, wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye, praised the UAE’s efforts in supporting sustainable environmental action and its constant commitment to participating alongside nations worldwide in international forums to address environmental challenges and advance sustainable development for a better future for coming generations.

She made the remarks while receiving a delegation from the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, led by Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Council, on the sidelines of the Global Zero Waste Forum 2025, held in Istanbul under her patronage from 17th to 19th October.

During the meeting, Al Falasi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

She also conveyed Sheikha Fatima’s keenness for the Council’s participation in the forum to highlight the achievements of children and youth in the field of sustainability and to learn from global experiences in environmental protection and resource preservation, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision that children and youth are partners in environmental action.