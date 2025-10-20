Sharjah honours winners of 25th Sharjah Award for Library Literature

SHARJAH, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has honoured the winners of the 25th edition of the Sharjah Award for Library Literature in recognition of their research contributions to advancing library and information sciences and strengthening the role of knowledge in cultural and social development.

The ceremony was held during the opening of the Sharjah Award for Library Literature Forum 2025 at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters, in the presence of Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, alongside officials, academics, and specialists in the field.

The forum’s sessions discussed the future of libraries in the era of artificial intelligence and the role of modern technologies in developing information services. Speakers reviewed Arab and international experiences in digital transformation and explored the importance of continuous professional development and partnerships between cultural and creative institutions.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri honoured the winners across three categories. In the research category, first place went to Dr. Riyadh bin Nasser Mohammed Al-Furaiji, second to Dr. Yasmin Khalid, and third to Dr. Abdul Rahman Ahmed Farraj. The House of Wisdom in Sharjah received the award for Best Arab Library or Information Institution, while the Manuscripts and Knowledge Heritage Preservation Department at Khorfakkan University Library won Best Practice or Project in the Specialised Field.

Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, highlighted that Sharjah’s library system reflects over a century of development in knowledge management under the vision of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA. She noted that this year’s award attracted 54 researchers from across the Arab world, with 48 submitted research papers, reinforcing its academic credibility and regional influence.

In a recorded address, Man Yi Helen Chan, Chair of Continuing Professional Development and Workplace Learning at the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), emphasised the need to upskill professionals to adapt to digital change and highlighted IFLA’s initiatives to enhance AI competencies in the sector.

The forum also featured a session titled From Service to Partnership: How Do Artificial Intelligence Tools Reshape the Library’s Role?, which examined how AI is transforming libraries into interactive digital knowledge platforms. Speakers, including experts from King Abdulaziz University, Cairo University, Qatar National Library, and Zayed University, discussed the integration of intelligent systems and digital literacy tools to advance research and enhance user experience.

The first day concluded with presentations from the research award winners, showcasing innovative solutions to improve knowledge management and strengthen the library’s evolving role in the digital era.