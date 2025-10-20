UAE Cybersecurity Council, AWS, CrowdStrike, e& join forces to accelerate cybersecurity innovation

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC), in cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS), CrowdStrike, and e& are launching the AWS/CTIB Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator Programme, with a goal to advance ‘Made in UAE’ cybersecurity innovations.

This multi-year government-backed initiative sets an ambitious goal to accelerate more than 500 cybersecurity startups, providing them with exclusive access to regional capital and global tech expertise.

The milestone programme advances the vision set forth by the UAE Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Bureau (UAE CTIB) in May 2025, marking a significant step forward in the UAE's cybersecurity ecosystem development.

Through intensive 1:1 mentorship and personalised support, the programme aims to provide startups with technology resources and guidance to develop solutions for emerging global cyber threats.

Participating cybersecurity startups will leverage four essential pillars of support: AWS's global cloud computing leadership, UAE CSC's regulatory framework and government backing, CrowdStrike's cybersecurity expertise, and e& Group’s market reach and digital innovation across the region.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said, “The AWS/CTIB Startup Accelerator Programme is a keystone of the UAE's National Cybersecurity Strategy, and a core of our unwavering commitment to advance the nation’s leadership in cybersecurity globally. The programme represents a critical step in strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading innovation hub while fostering the next generation of regional champions. This step came under our wise leadership and directives to strengthen our leading position on the global digital transformation map, driven by a forward-looking vision and ambitious national policies."

Hart Rossman, VP Security & Infrastructure, AWS, added, “This multi-party collaboration represents AWS’s commitment to building sustainable cybersecurity innovation ecosystems that combine global expertise with regional market knowledge. By joining forces with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, CrowdStrike and e&, we are creating an opportunity for cybersecurity entrepreneurs to thrive, and we are proud to help establish the foundation for the UAE to become a world-leading cybersecurity innovation hub.”

Elias Matta, VP, META at CrowdStrike, commented, “The Agentic Era demands a new level of speed, intelligence, and collaboration. We’re empowering the next generation of cybersecurity startups in the UAE with the expertise, intelligence, and technology insights that define the Falcon platform. Through this accelerator, we’re helping them move faster, think bigger, and build solutions that strengthen cyber resilience across the region.”

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer, e&, stated, “Cyber resilience is no longer a defensive measure; it is now a pillar of national resilience and a growth enabler for digital economies. By combining our regional infrastructure, venture ecosystem, and enterprise capabilities with AWS, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and CrowdStrike, we’re creating the conditions for the next generation of cybersecurity startups to innovate responsibly, protect intelligently, and scale globally, all while anchoring their growth in the UAE’s trusted digital ecosystem."

The AWS/CTIB Startup Accelerator Programme creates a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses every aspect of cybersecurity startup development, from technical architecture to market entry and funding. A rigorous selection process will evaluate innovation potential, market traction, team quality, scalability, and commitment to the UAE market entry, ensuring only the highest-potential startups are selected.

Central to the programme is the use of AWS's global cloud infrastructure and its comprehensive portfolio of security services, including a set of 200-plus cloud security tools trusted by millions of customers. Participating startups will focus on developing solutions that leverage advanced machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for threat detection, supported by AI-powered cybersecurity platforms.

The curriculum will also cover modern security architectures, including cloud-native and zero-trust frameworks, and integrate DevSecOps methodologies for secure development practices. Startups will gain expertise in next-generation endpoint protection, cloud workload security, real-time threat intelligence, and identity and access management to build robust and compliant cybersecurity solutions.

Supporting the UAE's National Cybersecurity Strategy, the programme connects startups to an ecosystem of government, enterprise, and academic partners. This initiative strengthens the UAE's innovation landscape and reinforces its position as a leader in advanced cybersecurity technologies, within a Middle East cybersecurity market expected to reach US$31 billion by 2030.

The first global call for applications arrives in December 2025, targeting cybersecurity startups in UAE and worldwide.