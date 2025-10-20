Al Ain Zoo concludes 'Spartan Trifecta Race' with participation of 2,500 challengers

AL AIN, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Ain Zoo concluded the Spartan Trifecta Race 2025 following two days of thrilling challenges set against the backdrop of the zoo’s natural landscapes. The event, which brought together 2,500 competitors, families, and professional athletes, featured the world-renowned Spartan obstacle races — Sprint, Super, and Beast — along with children’s categories.

Eng. Ahmed Eisa Al Harrasi, Acting Director-General of the Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said the global Spartan event represents both a sporting and cultural milestone for the emirate. “At Al Ain Zoo, we strive to raise environmental awareness through adventurous experiences that align with our mission of conservation and community engagement. Hosting this international event reflects our commitment to creating partnerships that promote sustainability and wellbeing,” he said.

The course led participants through trails passing animal exhibits and wildlife habitats, providing a unique opportunity to race amidst the zoo’s biodiversity. Spectators and participants alike praised the event for blending sport, nature, and education into a memorable experience.

The Spartan Sprint challenged beginners with a 5 km course and 20 obstacles, while the 10 km Super tested endurance with 25 obstacles. The 21 km Spartan Beast proved the most demanding, featuring 30 obstacles that pushed athletes to their limits. Children’s races, ranging from 1 to 3 km, were also organised for participants aged 4 to 14.

Through this collaboration, Al Ain Zoo reaffirmed its role as a leading destination for sustainable recreation and environmental education, combining adventure with awareness in an inspiring natural setting.