1700 students from 45 schools participate in Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Quran Competition in Dubai

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Within the framework of fruitful cooperation between the Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) of Dubai, and under the umbrella of the "Ghiras Al-Khair" initiative, the second edition of the Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition is witnessing increasing participation from students across Dubai schools.

To date, 1,700 male and female students from 45 public and private schools have registered, reflecting the high status the competition holds in the hearts of young people and their families, as well as the educational community’s keenness to instill Quranic values in students’ hearts.

Schools have shown remarkable interaction with the competition’s activities, supported strongly by teaching staff who have worked diligently to prepare students for participation and to enhance their memorisation and recitation skills. The significant response from parents reflects Emirati families’ dedication to fostering love for the Quran in their children and encouraging them to excel in this field.

In light of this broad interaction, the Department announced an extension of the registration period until November 10, 2025, to allow more students wishing to join this pioneering Quranic initiative to register. The competition aims to cement the position of the Quran, develop memorisation and recitation skills, and promote a spirit of positive competition among students, in line with the wise leadership’s aspirations to build a Quranic generation firmly attached to its religious and national identity.

Abdullah Abubakr Baslaa, the official responsible for the Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition, confirmed that the large turnout witnessed this year reflects the deep connection of the Emirati community with the Quran and the success of the first edition in motivating students and parents to actively participate.

He pointed out that the Department is continuously developing the competition’s standards and updating its mechanisms based on feedback from the previous edition to ensure higher levels of excellence in performance and judging and to strengthen its impact in promoting Islamic values among new generations.

Baslaa said, “The positive interaction we have seen from public and private schools, parents, and teaching staff confirms that this competition has become an eagerly awaited annual event. It carries a noble educational message that contributes to building a Quranic generation aware of its identity and Islamic values.”

The final rounds of the competition will be held in January 2026 under the supervision of the Dubai Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, with wide participation from students across various educational stages in four main categories: Quran Memorization, Most Beautiful Recitation for Emirati Citizens, Memorization of Tajweed Texts, and Memorization of Scientific Texts.

The competition levels are designed to suit age groups from Grade 1 to Grade 12, with a special category dedicated to people of determination with intellectual disabilities, affirming the Department’s approach to supporting educational inclusion and enabling everyone to participate in this blessed Quranic event.

The Department concluded by emphasising the importance of cooperation between schools and parents to ensure the success of this Quranic initiative, which reflects Dubai’s vision of building a cohesive society based on genuine religious and moral values and consolidates the emirate’s position as a pioneering center for educational and Quranic initiatives.