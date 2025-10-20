Etihad Airways reaches landmark milestone with 300 daily passenger flights

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has reached a major milestone, now operating 300 scheduled passenger flights daily, reflecting over 20 percent year-on-year growth and cementing its position among the world’s fastest-growing full-service carriers.

The achievement underscores Etihad’s strong operational performance, network expansion, and sustained passenger demand.

Captain Majed Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad Airways, said the airline’s expansion reflects one of the fastest growth trajectories in the global aviation industry. “We are expanding destinations, our fleet, and our talented workforce towards our goal of making Etihad the airline everyone wants to fly. This milestone was made possible through our people’s dedication and the trust of our guests,” he said.

Etihad carried 1.9 million passengers in September 2025, a 21 percent rise compared with the same month last year, maintaining a load factor of 89 percent. Over the first nine months of 2025, it flew 16.1 million passengers, marking an 18 percent year-on-year increase.

The airline has launched or announced 31 new destinations this year, including Medan, Phnom Penh, Addis Ababa, and Krabi, bringing its network to nearly 90 destinations. Fleet size has grown to 115 aircraft, up from 96 in September 2024, with additions including new A350s, 787 Dreamliners, A380s, and A321LRs featuring private First Suites and lie-flat Business Class seats.

Etihad’s growth is supported by Zayed International Airport’s modern infrastructure and streamlined passenger experience, with capacity for 45 million travellers annually and advanced biometric systems that enable kerb-to-gate movement in just 12 minutes.

The airline also continues to invest in talent, welcoming 1,700 new employees in the first half of 2025 and promoting over 1,100 staff across departments. Its UAE National Talent Strategy, launched earlier this year, aims to double its Emirati workforce within five years, reinforcing its commitment to developing national talent and supporting Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global aviation hub.