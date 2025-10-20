Ali Al Nuaimi chairs 15th meeting of IPU Task Force on peaceful resolution of Ukrainian crisis

GENEVA, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), chaired the 15th meeting of the IPU Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, in his capacity as its Chair, held today as part of the 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi emphasised the IPU’s pivotal role in promoting peaceful solutions and building trust among the parties involved, underlining the importance of parliamentary dialogue in supporting stability and peace efforts.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and discussed ways to enhance parliamentary efforts aimed at fostering direct dialogue between the two sides.

The group also met with parliamentary delegations from Ukraine and Russia, during which both sides exchanged views on developing a cooperative mechanism to help achieve a peaceful settlement to the conflict.