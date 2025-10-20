Dubai Culture secures 6-star international rating for digital excellence

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been awarded a 6-star rating— ‘Outstanding at an International Level’— at the International Best Practice Competition 2025.

The event, organised by the Centre for Organisational Excellence Research (COER) in collaboration with Global Excellence Networks, recognised the Authority for its Digital Transformation Platform and AI for Optimising Cybersecurity (SOAR) initiative.

The award recognises pioneering strategies in operations, administration, and systems, as well as forward-looking projects that deliver meaningful results across institutions and sectors.

Through the AI for Cybersecurity Enhancement programme, Dubai Culture has implemented advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications that reinforce its cybersecurity framework and safeguard its digital environment. These solutions have contributed to achieving zero security breaches and saving more than 14,688 working hours.

This rating also spotlights the Authority’s Digital Transformation Platform, launched in 2022 as part of Dubai’s wider digital agenda. By unifying internal operations into a smart ecosystem enhanced with AI tools, it has saved more than 227,000 working hours annually, increased efficiency, shortened timelines, and strengthened governance and performance tracking. It has also created a centralised, data-driven environment that encourages staff engagement and drives the continuous evolution of services in line with global best practices.

Dubai Culture earned these accolades for its adoption of future-focused initiatives and effective use of AI across key sectors, underscoring its commitment to Dubai’s digital strategy and contributing to the city’s ongoing transformation journey.

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Chief AI Officer at Dubai Culture, highlighted the significance of these awards, noting that they reflect Dubai Culture’s success in applying government standards for data efficiency, process automation, and smart tools, in line with Dubai’s vision for future-ready leadership. The recognition adds to the Authority’s distinguished record, demonstrating the strength of its systems and its focus on introducing frameworks that advance creativity and excellence in the arts and culture sector. In turn, this reinforces institutional reputation, competitiveness, and the continuous improvement of services.

The 11th International Best Practice Competition drew entries from government bodies, private companies, and non-profit organisations from sectors such as culture, healthcare, education, energy, transport, and finance. Participants represented over 14 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, Eswatini, Costa Rica, Spain, and New Zealand. Submissions were assessed through a rigorous evaluation process led by an international panel of experts, with awards graded from one to seven stars based on clarity of objectives, measurable results, innovation, and potential for scalability.