Under patronage of Hazza bin Zayed, Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi Compak Sporting to take place in Al Ain Region

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the Abu Dhabi International Compak Sporting Championship will be held from 1st to 4th December 2025 at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

The event is organised by the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office of the Supreme Council for National Security, in collaboration with the UAE Shooting Federation and the Fédération Internationale de Tir aux Armes Sportives de Chasse (FITASC). It will bring together top shooters from around the world, with valuable prize money.

The Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office and FITASC have signed an agreement to strengthen their partnership and ensure the championship is delivered to the highest international standards.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Shooting Federation; Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director-General of Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Jean François Palinkas, President of FITASC.

Both parties highlighted the importance of this collaboration in supporting shooting sports and enhancing the UAE’s presence on the global sporting stage. They noted that the championship is a key event on FITASC’s international calendar and reflects the UAE’s growing reputation for hosting major sporting events.

Beyond the competition, the event serves as a platform to discover and develop new talent, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in the sport. It also reflects the country’s deep-rooted heritage in hunting and defence, highlighting shooting as a traditional art form within Emirati culture.

Hosting the championship in Al Ain Region further strengthens the city’s role as a growing sports and tourism destination, contributing to the diversity of the UAE’s sporting landscape.