Ahmed bin Mohammed appoints Zayed bin Hamad as Chairman of Emirates Falcons International Cup

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, has approved the appointment of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, as Chairman of the Emirates Falcons International Cup.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed also issued directives forming the Supreme Organising Committee of the Emirates Falcons International Cup, chaired by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed extended his best wishes to the Chairman of the Emirates Falcons International Cup and the Chairman of its Supreme Organising Committee, expressing confidence in their efforts to deliver a landmark inaugural edition of the event.

He noted that the UAE’s pioneering role in promoting heritage sports reflects its deep-rooted connection to the culture and traditions of the region, as well as its commitment to celebrating this rich legacy and sharing it with the world.

The Emirates Falcons International Cup is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. It will be staged annually in various countries around the world beginning with the 2025–2026 season.

The Supreme Organising Committee of the Emirates Falcons International Cup will oversee all organisational and operational aspects of the championship, define its overarching vision and objectives, endorse the execution plan, and supervise the subcommittees and executive teams tasked with implementation. Four specialised subcommittees will report to the Supreme Committee: the Referees Committee, Appeals Committee, Technical Committee, and the Registration, Protocol and Logistics Committee.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan conveyed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for the confidence placed in him, noting that this trust serves as a driving force to deliver an event that reinforces the UAE’s global stature and highlights its leading role in the sport. He said the milestone marks the first time a falconry championship bearing the UAE’s name will be hosted abroad, reflecting the visionary support of the nation’s leadership and the UAE’s distinguished presence on the international sporting stage.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad also commended the high level of coordination and advanced preparations by the organising teams in Kuwait, highlighting the spirit of partnership between all parties to ensure the championship’s success and celebrate the shared cultural and sporting heritage of both nations.

Rashid bin Markhan extended his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for his support, stressing his commitment to ensuring the championship’s success. He said that the Supreme Organising Committee is dedicated to upholding the UAE’s reputation through excellence in planning and execution, and to advancing the objectives of the championship across all member nations of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.

The inaugural edition of the championship will be hosted by Kuwait from 4th to 7th December, featuring seven races in the Farkh category, including four main events, competitions for Hur and Shaheen falcons, and the final Cup Race.

The final will bring together the top five falcons from each category — Pure Jeer, Jeer Shaheen, Qarmoosha, and Jeer Taba — competing for total prizes worth AED500,000.

The Emirates Falcons International Cup seeks to elevate and globalise the heritage sport of falcon racing and reinforce the UAE’s leading global position in the sport. By championing sportsmanship, fair play and sustainability, the championship aims to preserve the legacy of falconry for future generations.