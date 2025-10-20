UAE becomes member in INTERPOL’s Global Congress on Chemical Security & Emerging Threats Steering Committee

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has joined the INTERPOL’s Global Congress on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats Steering Committee, an affirmation of the UAE’s pioneering and central role in supporting international collective efforts to enhance global safety and stability. With this membership, the UAE becomes the first GCC country to join the Committee.

INTERPOL has decided to welcome it as a new member of its Steering Committee. The Steering Committee meeting, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Interior in Abu Dhabi. The two-day event features high-level international participation and focuses on advancing global cooperation to address chemical threats and strengthen the international security framework in this critical field.

The Steering Committee is a multi-sector, multinational advisory body established in 2022 to define the priorities and activities of the Global Congress on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats.

Working in collaboration with INTERPOL and international partners within a network of over 2000 global experts, the Committee aims to enhance nations’ capabilities to prevent and combat chemical terrorism through knowledge exchange and best practices. Members of the Steering Committee play a vital role in shaping the priorities and initiatives of the INTERPOL Global Congress, allowing them to contribute directly to strategic and operational decision-making and implementation.

During the opening session, Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, welcomed the international delegations and experts in attendance. He emphasised that hosting this important global event reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting international cooperation and global initiatives to enhance chemical security and address emerging threats, thereby contributing to international peace and stability.

Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Mansoori, Commander of the Special Security Forces at the Ministry of Interior and the UAE’s and GCC’s appointed representative to the advisory body, stated:The UAE’s membership in the Steering Committee is an extension of its longstanding commitment to promoting international cooperation and knowledge exchange, reaffirming its status as an active partner in the global security system.

Representatives from international organisations and institutions attending the meeting expressed their appreciation to the UAE for hosting this significant gathering and commended its continued efforts to support international cooperation and strengthen collective capacities to confront chemical threats. They noted that the meeting serves as a leading platform for exchanging expertise and developing joint response mechanisms that contribute to building a safer and more stable world.

The Committee is assigned to set the priorities and activities of the Global Congress on Chemical Security, providing strategic guidance, and facilitating cross-sectoral and multinational collaboration among experts. These efforts aim to enhance the ability to detect and prevent the acquisition or misuse of chemicals for illicit purposes. The Steering Committee currently comprises 19 INTERPOL member countries, four international organizations, and other key entities.

The Global Congress on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats focuses on addressing challenges related to chemical weapons and explosives. It provides a platform for sharing information and expertise on emerging threats, enabling countries to strengthen their prevention, monitoring, and investigation capabilities. The Congress also promotes collective action to advance global chemical security.

This international network, comprising over 2,000 experts, has been operational since its establishment in 2018. It is co-led by INTERPOL, Global Affairs Canada, and the U.S. DoD's Defense Threat Reduction Agency, in partnership with the G7 Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction.

The Steering Committee meeting of the INTERPOL Global Congress on Chemical Security and Emerging Threats commenced in the UAE with the participation of representatives from INTERPOL, Global Affairs Canada, DTRA, along with regional and international experts and committee members.

During the first day, participants discussed ways to enhance international cooperation in addressing chemical threats, reviewed the recommendations from the 2025 Global Congress Plenary Meeting, and prepared for a multi-sector exercise in Brazil to improve readiness for chemical emergencies. Discussions also covered the role of the industrial and academic sectors in supporting chemical security.

On the second day, sessions will include representatives from law enforcement, regulatory bodies, policymakers, academia, national laboratories, military and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) sectors, as well as international and non-governmental organizations. Preparations for the 2026 Global Congress Plenary Meeting will also be addressed.

The meeting will further explore the role of advanced technologies in supporting chemical security and identify best practices for integrating AI into preventive, preparedness, detection, and response measures.

Discussions will consider how countries and organisations with limited resources and access to advanced technologies can prevent malicious actors from exploiting these tools, strategies for mitigating cyberattacks on chemical security systems, and methods to strengthen cooperation between the chemical industry, governments, and law enforcement agencies. The goal is to maximize the benefits of coordinated action and emerging technologies in advancing global chemical security.