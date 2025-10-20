Over 260 players to compete in WTT Contender Dubai 2025

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Table Tennis Association (TTA) has announced the organisation of the WTT Contender Dubai 2025, which is part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Series. The event is being held in cooperation with the ITTF and supported by the Dubai Sports Council.

The championship will kick off tomorrow, featuring 265 male and female players representing 26 countries, and will continue until October 24 at the Shabab Al Ahli Club Hall in Al Mamzar.

Dawood Al Hajri, President of the TTA, confirmed that the tournament is witnessing a record participation from 26 countries across the world.

He added: “We were keen to include as many of our players as possible, reaching 32 players from various clubs, which is the maximum number allowed for the host nation. There is no doubt that our players’ exposure to these diverse technical schools is more beneficial than overseas training camps, and we aim to make the most of this valuable experience.”