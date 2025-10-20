Waterfront Market strengthens position as Dubai’s largest food market with record trade volumes at 800+ tonnes

DUBAI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – Waterfront Market (WFM), Dubai’s largest food market and home to more than 800 traders, has reinforced its role as the backbone of Dubai’s food ecosystem with record seafood trading activity and strong performance across its wider offering. On average, the Market trades 800+ tonnes of fresh food daily, underscoring its significance as a central hub for both wholesale and community trade.

“Waterfront Market has become a central force in supporting Dubai’s food trade, bringing together fishermen, local and global traders, international suppliers, and customers each day. Our recent volumes reflect both the trust of our traders and the strength of our infrastructure, which continues to grow in step with the city’s needs,'' commented Mohammad Al-Madani, WFM Manager.

We are proud to play a critical role across all major fresh food categories, contributing directly to the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by ensuring reliable access to fresh food for shoppers and companies”, Mohammad Al-Madani said.

Seafood remains a cornerstone of the Market. At the wholesale and retail levels, more than 600 tonnes of seafood is traded daily, supplied by local fishermen and international sources. For customers, 500+ seafood traders offer over 260 varieties – from staples like Hamour and King Fish to unique catches such as Seabream and Emperor Fish – along with 50+ dried fish varieties.

Approximately 70% of seafood is sourced from UAE waters, while 30% of dried fish is imported globally. The live auction, held daily, a defining feature of the Market, draws traders from across the country every day, making it one of the busiest seafood trading platforms in the region.

Beyond seafood, the Market brings together 300+ traders across fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, and dry goods and spices. The Fruits and Vegetables Market features produce from over 80 local farms and imports from all continents of the world, offering over 160 varieties. Traders at the Meat and Poultry Market supply premium cuts from multiple countries as well as unique products like quail eggs and the rare ostrich egg.

The Dry Goods and Spices Market caters to market goers with 250+ varieties of dates, nuts, grains and spices. Together, these categories reflect the Market’s role in serving over 180 nationalities and ensuring a consistent supply of fresh food for Dubai’s residents, hospitality sector and businesses.

The Waterfront Market is expanding its offerings to meet rising customer demand and support business partners across the food sector. Recent additions include a dedicated cheese and dairy section, as well as specialty coffee roasteries. These complement existing experiences such as the Market-to-Table concept, where customers can select fresh seafood from the Market and have it cooked for in-market dining at the restaurants, along with the daily live seafood auction and dedicated seafood cleaning facilities that provide added convenience.

