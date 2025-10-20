CISM International Scientific Symposium 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General (Staff) Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, inaugurated the CISM International Scientific Symposium 2025, which began today in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Physical Readiness and Resilience in the Armed Forces: Challenges and Foreseeing the Future.”

The three-day event, running until 22nd October, is being held for the first time in the Middle East under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.

Organised by the Ministry of Defence, the symposium brings together over 130 participants, including senior military officials, academics, and researchers from 35 countries, along with 43 speakers. It serves as a platform for international collaboration in military performance sciences, physical readiness, and innovation.

Major General Obaid Ali Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of CISM 2025, said the UAE remains committed to strengthening global cooperation through sport as a bridge for peace, in line with CISM’s guiding principle of “Friendship Through Sport.” He added that physical readiness forms the foundation of operational stability and adaptability in complex environments.

The opening session was attended by Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; Colonel Nilton Gomes Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM); and several senior UAE and international officials.

The first day featured keynotes by Prof. Thierry Zintz of the Université Catholique de Louvain, who highlighted CISM’s soft diplomacy role, and General Gianni Gola, Honorary Life President of CISM, who reflected on the legacy of the World Military Games.

Scientific sessions explored topics such as energy expenditure, sustainable nutrition, and tactical performance. Contributions included research by Dr. Patrick Mullie from the Royal Military Academy in Belgium, Prof. Ayesha Al Dhaheri from the United Arab Emirates University, and experts from the UAE, Austria, Brazil, and the Czech Republic.

The symposium continues until Wednesday, with upcoming sessions addressing heat adaptation, wearable technologies, and resilience in extreme environments, featuring experts from the University of Brighton and the National University of Singapore.

The event reaffirms the UAE’s growing leadership in advancing military research, innovation, and international cooperation through science and sport.