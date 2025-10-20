RAK CP receives UAE Government Leaders Programme delegation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today received the delegation of the UAE Government Leaders Programme – Class of 2025, headed by Mohammed Al Sherhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit, as part of a field visit aimed at strengthening communication between national talents and government leaders in the UAE.

H.H. welcomed the delegation members, praising the programme’s efforts in preparing a new generation of leaders capable of supporting the UAE’s vision and keeping pace with future transformations.

He affirmed that investing in people is the cornerstone of the sustainable development journey pursued by the nation under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on the key components of the UAE Government Leaders Programme, which extends over nine months and includes a variety of workshops covering 21st-century leadership, complex project management, advanced and emerging technologies, as well as international experiences and developmental projects.