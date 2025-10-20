On World Statistics Day, UN highlights vital role of statistics in helping to address current challenges

NEW YORK, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – The world marked today the World Statistics Day with the UN stressing the vital role of statistics in helping to address the challenges of our time.

‘’The Sustainable Development Goals have helped transform statistical systems and increase the availability of data. In times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical systems proved their resilience, delivering the data that guided life-saving decisions as well as social and economic recovery,’’ said the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a message to mark the Day, which is marked once every five years.

Created by the United Nations Statistical Commission, it was first celebrated on 20 October 2010. This year’s theme is: Driving change with quality statistics and data for everyone.

‘’As we confront increasingly inter-connected global challenges – from climate change to rising inequalities – timely, accurate, disaggregated, and independent data has never been more essential,’’ Guterres added.

‘’This year’s observance, reaffirms our commitment to the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics: impartiality, professionalism, and commitment to scientific principles and professional ethics. Citizens everywhere deserve trustworthy data to inform public policy and strengthen accountability,’’ he continued,

‘’Let us use this day to champion the power of data in advancing sustainable development for all, he said.

The UN says with evolving technology and new tools, the potential to collect, analyze, and visualize data continues to expand, offering fresh opportunities to advance sustainable development and social equity worldwide.

