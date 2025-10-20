New Arab Investment Agreement under anvil: Aboul Gheit

CAIRO, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, revealed that work is currently underway to finalise the “Draft of the New Arab Investment Agreement,” affirming that it will serve as a cornerstone for inter-Arab investment once approved.

Aboul Gheit explained that the expected agreement is designed to incorporate the latest global economic developments, foremost among them the concepts of sustainable development, the knowledge economy, and the digital economy, in addition to its pivotal role in removing barriers for investors.

This announcement came in his speech during the “Ripple Summit2025” to support entrepreneurship centers in Arab universities, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States.

Aboul Gheit stressed that supporting investment is the key to a better future, as it is the driver of productivity growth, the provider of quality job opportunities, and the means of transferring modern technology. He added that entrepreneurship programs have become one of the main engines of economic growth and an indispensable pillar for addressing development challenges such as unemployment and achieving sustainable development.

He emphasised that the Cairo-based pan-Arab organisation attaches great importance to strengthening economic cooperation among member states in order to lay a solid foundation for a strong Arab economic bloc capable of influencing the global stage, noting that social and community integration is the key to building a robust and effective entrepreneurship ecosystem.