UN confirms release of its personnel in Yemen

NEW YORK, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UN team in Yemen announced today that all fifteen UN international staff are now free to move inside the UN compound in Sana'a and are in contact with their respective UN entities and families.

‘’This follows the 18 October incursion into that compound. Also, the five national staff who had been detained since 18 October within the same UN compound have been released. As a reminder, 53 of our national colleagues in Yemen continue to be arbitrarily detained, said a statement by the team.